Five most fuel-efficient diesel cars in India today

Who wouldn’t be happy to get more for less? These fuel effiecient cars offer the same satisfying experience

Although erstwhile and frugal diesel engines such as Fiat’s Multijet unit are no longer available, Hyundai and Tata are among the carmakers that still offer oil-burners. Here’s a quick look at the five most fuel-efficient diesel cars currently on sale. Do note that these figures are a result of testing in ideal conditions, and are unlikely to be achieved in real-life driving scenarios.

5. Hyundai Verna 25kpl

The Hyundai Verna is the only mid-size sedan that makes the top five list. It was just last year that Hyundai launched the updated 2020 Verna with a new 115hp, 1.5-litre diesel engine; this unit is shared with the Creta. Thanks to the new diesel unit, the Verna sure has appeal for buyers with lots of driving, especially long-distance drives. In manual form, the Verna diesel delivers 25kpl, while the version equipped with the smooth torque converter auto is good for 21.3kpl.

Engine 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, turbo-diesel

Power 115hp

Torque 250Nm

Gearbox 6-speed manual/6-speed torque convertor

ARAI mileage 25kpl (MT)/21.3kpl (AT)

Price range ₹ 10.73-15.18 lakh (ex-showroom, India)

4. Hyundai Grand i10 Nios 25.1kpl

Hyundai’s 1.2-litre U2 CRDi unit is the smallest diesel engine currently available in India. In the Grand i10 Nios, this three-cylinder unit makes 75hp and comes with the 5-speed manual and AMT gearbox options. The petrol-manual Nios has a fuel-efficiency figure of 25.1kpl. While the Nios diesel-AMT’s ARAI figure is yet unknown, one can expect it to be close to the manual’s. Although the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios diesel is the most frugal diesel hatchback in its class, it is the third most frugal hatchback in India.

Engine 1.2-litre, three-cylinder, turbo-diesel

Power 75hp

Torque 190Nm

Gearbox 5-speed/ 5-speed AMT

ARAI mileage 25.1kpl (MT)

Price range ₹ 7.06-8.35 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)

3. Tata Altroz 25.11kpl

Tata’s all-new premium hatchback was, for a time, the most efficient diesel hatchback available in India, with an ARAI-rated economy of 25.11kpl. Available in a single engine-gearbox version, the Tata Altroz diesel uses a 90hp version of Tata Motor’s 1.5-litre Revotorq engine mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. The Altroz loses the title of ‘most efficient diesel hatchback in India’ to the only other premium hatchback with a diesel engine — the new i20 — by a 0.9kpl margin.

Engine 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, turbo-diesel

Power 90hp

Torque 200Nm

Gearbox 5-speed manual

ARAI mileage (MT) 25.11kpl

Price range ₹ 6.99-9.09 lakh (ex-showroom, India)

2. Hyundai i20 25.2kpl

With an ARAI-rated 25.2kpl, the third-gen Hyundai i20 is the most frugal hatchback currently on sale. It shares its 100hp, 1.5-litre diesel engine, which is known for its flexibility and efficiency, with Hyundai’s Venue. Our review of the i20 diesel showed that this premium hatchback is easy to live with, both in town and on the highway. It may be expensive but if you’re in the market for a feature-rich, comfortable and frugal hatchback, the new i20 is your best bet.

Engine 1.5-litre, 4 cyl, turbo-diesel

Power 100hp

Torque 240Nm

Gearbox 6-speed manual

ARAI mileage (MT) 25.2kpl

Price range ₹ 8.20-10.75 lakh (ex-showroom, India)

1. Hyundai Aura 25.40kpl

Aside from the Nios, Hyundai’s 1.2-litre diesel engine also does duty in the Aura, the hatchback’s compact sedan sibling, and it’s at its most frugal here. Interestingly, the Hyundai Aura diesel-AMT has an ARAI-certified fuel economy of 25.40kpl, stretching each litre of diesel the farthest, which makes it the most fuel-efficient diesel car in India right now. The diesel-manual also impresses with its 25.35kpl figure.

Engine 1.2-litre, three-cylinder, turbo-diesel

Power 75hp

Torque 190Nm

Gearbox 5-speed manual/ 5-speed AMT

ARAI mileage 25.35kpl (MT)/ 25.40kpl (AMT)

Price range ₹ 7.80-9.28 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)