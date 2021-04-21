Five affordable Bluetooth-enabled two-wheelers in India

21 April 2021 13:10 IST

Their design and pricing may just make these ideal for that true blue riding experience

Until a few years ago, Bluetooth connectivity was a novelty that not too many two-wheelers in our market could boast. Now, however, it is becoming a much more common feature, with scooters and motorcycles across different segments allowing you to connect your smartphone to the instrument cluster.

Connecting your device to your vehicle allows for a host of functions, including phone notifications, navigation and ride statistics, depending on the vehicle.

TVS Apache RTR 200 4V

Advertising

Advertising

The Apache RTR 200 4V is one of the most feature packed motorcycles in the segment. Its Bluetooth-pairable instrument cluster displays a plethora of information, including lap times, top speed, incoming caller name and more. A dedicated phone app also allows riders to track their ride telemetry and maximum lean angle achieved. However, the latter is recorded using the phone’s gyro sensors and requires the device to be rigidly mounted to the bike in a vertical position.

Hero Xtreme 200S, Xpulse 200, Xpulse 200T

Hero’s trio of 200cc motorcycles — the Xtreme 200S, Xpulse 200 and Xpulse 200T — feature a simple-looking LCD display that offers Bluetooth connectivity. The cluster is connected to your smartphone via the Hero RideGuide app, enabling you to see call status and turn-by-turn navigation, apart from regular information like gear position and trip details.

The Xtreme 200S is priced at ₹1.20 lakh, while the Xpulse 200T and Xpulse 200 are priced at ₹1.16 lakh and ₹1.18 lakh, respectively.

Yamaha FZS-FI

The Yamaha FZS-FI was also recently updated with a Bluetooth-enabled instrument cluster. The Yamaha Motorcycle Connect X App is available on Google Play Store and iOS App Store and offers information about trip distance, battery voltage and average speed. It also provides vehicle location information via the Locate My Bike and Answer Back feature, which turns on the indicators and sounds the horn to help find the bike in a crowded parking lot.

Besides this, the system also has a Hazard mode that turns on all four indicators, to warn others of your presence while parked at the side of the road.

On the downside, the system misses out on turn-by-turn navigation and a call and SMS alerts function. Prices for the new Yamaha FZS-FI start at ₹1.08 lakh. The device can be also fitted as an accessory on the rest of the BS6 FZ-FI and FZS-FI (existing and new motorcycle) range.

Suzuki Access 125, Burgman Street

Back in 2020, the Suzuki Access 125 and Burgman 125 were updated with Bluetooth enabled consoles. The Bluetooth-enabled Access 125 is priced at ₹78,200 (drum brake) and ₹80,200 (disc brake), while the Burgman is priced at ₹86,200. The scooters are also available without Bluetooth for about ₹4,000 less.

The LCD display provides features such as turn-by-turn navigation, call and SMS alert display, WhatsApp alerts, estimated time of arrival, missed call alerts and caller ID, overspeed warning and phone battery level display. Users can connect their smartphone to the console via the ‘Suzuki Ride Connect’ application which, unfortunately, is available only for Android. That said, Suzuki India has said that it will be evaluating iOS compatibility.

TVS Ntorq 125

The TVS Ntorq 125 was one of the first scooters in our market to offer Bluetooth connectivity. Even now, it offers the most technologically advanced instrument console on a combustion engine scooter. The 5-inch LCD display includes a lap timer, a 0-60kph recorder, top speed recorder, engine temperature gauge, average speed indicator and service reminder.

The ‘Smart Xonnect’ system allows all this data to be displayed on your smartphone via Bluetooth. The app also enables you to see phone notifications, a trip report and also displays navigation arrows on the console. Unlike other vehicles in our list, Bluetooth connectivity comes as standard on this TVS. Prices for the TVS Ntorq 125 range between ₹70,555 and

₹79,535.