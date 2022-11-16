First Vida showroom opens in Bengaluru

November 16, 2022 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST

Hero MotoCorp has thrown open its first-ever Vida Experience centre in the country, a little over a month after the Vida V1 electric scooter was launched. Located on Vittal Mallya Road, customers can avail test rides as well as book the Vida V1 electric scooter at the showroom.

The Vida Experience Centre is spread across 8,500 sq. ft. and will display Vida V1 scooters, charging stations, an interactive wall that illustrates the brand’s vision, and product configurators to help customers visualise their Vida V1.

The facility also has an in-house coffee bar and library. It will also serve as a place where the company will host brand meets, cohort activities and other events. Vida Experience Centres at Jaipur and Delhi are also in the offing. Deliveries of Hero MotoCorp’s first electric scooter will commence from the second week of December.

The Vida V1 is priced at ₹1.45 lakh and ₹1.59 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Plus and Pro variants, respectively. The two variants differ in terms of range and performance — the Plus gets a 3.44kWh battery with a claimed range of 143km, while the Pro comes with a larger 3.94kWh battery that has a higher claimed range of 165km.

Both variants are powered by the same electric motor, which makes 6kW peak power and propels the V1 e-scooter to a claimed top speed of 80kph.

