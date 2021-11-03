First Turtle Wax Modern Classic Rally wows Mumbai

All-time greats such as the Dodge Viper, Ferrari 348, Honda NSX and the BMW 325i (E30) as well as popular modern classics such as the Mazda Miata and Mercedes-Benz SEC were part of the rally

On the morning of October 31, Mumbai witnessed a Sunday unlike any other. Iconic automobiles, from the 70’s to the early 2000s, rolled onto the streets of the city for the inaugural Turtle Wax Modern Classic Rally. The event, held in association with Shaman Young Timers and Autocar India, went beyond its concept as a rally and proved to be the culmination of a movement celebrating iconic cars that represent old-school engineering and modern performance standards.

The event was the first of its kind to be held in India and marks the creation of an entirely new class of inspirational automobiles. The rally saw over 50 entries, each representing their era in all their shining glory. All-time greats such as the Dodge Viper, Ferrari 348, Honda NSX and the BMW 325i (E30) rubbed shoulders with globally popular modern classics such as the Mazda Miata and Mercedes-Benz SEC, while unique exotics such as the Aston Martin DBS, Alfa Romeo Berlina 2000, Citroen DS and Jaguar E-Type charmed spectators with their timeless looks.

Another rare sighting was that of the Maserati Biturbo — the world’s first twin-turbo production car — and in handsome contrast were the legendary SUVs in the form of the Land Rover Defender, Range Rover and the Toyota Land Cruiser.

The inaugural Turtle Wax Modern Classic Rally was flagged off from the Bandra-Kurla Complex. The rally saw the cars drive in formation from there to Bandra Reclamation, up the Bandra-Worli Sea Link leading to the Worli Seaface and back, much to the delight of car enthusiasts in the city.

Capturing the essence of the event, Perseus Bandrawalla, curator of The Turtle Wax Modern Classic Rally, said, “The Turtle Wax Modern Classic Rally is more than an event — it is a movement. Modern Classics, which are essentially cars produced from between 1970 and the early 2000s, are not only of immense collectible value but also delightful to drive. These are cars we are nostalgic about, having grown up dreaming about them, for the performance benchmarks they set and for showcasing engineering possibilities far ahead of their times!”

Founding member of the Shaman Youngtimers Club, Rayomand J Patell, said, “As a 70s child myself, seeing a Mercedes-Benz SEC for the first time in a magazine blew my mind. I have a faint memory of spotting an SEC as a pre-teen by twilight and thinking, ‘Oh my God, that is a spaceship!’ Thirty years later, I was racing to a meeting and saw one by the side of Tulsi Pipe road. I was so moved, I went back to the spot at midnight and just stared at it for many hours. I just had to save it, even if many had said it was a car that could not be saved. That is the story of Vader, my all-black 1989 SEC. Seven years ago, saving a Modern Classic didn’t really mean much to anyone or make any sense, but I am glad I did because I think the C126 SEC is the best car Mercedes made and is eminently fun to drive too!”

In addition to the spectacular assortment of cars, car-care giant Turtle Wax put on a meticulous demonstration on car care, appreciated hugely by car owners present at the event.