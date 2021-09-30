First Rolls-Royce EV to be badged Spectre

Rolls-Royce has teased its first series-production electric car, with a plan to put it into production in late 2023. Called Spectre, the carmaker will soon commence on-road testing of the upcoming EV.

The teaser images reveal a car similar to the Wraith, with a two-door design replete with a long bonnet and fastback roofline. Like the new Ghost and Cullinan, the new EV will be underpinned by Rolls-Royce’s new modular ‘Architecture of Luxury’ aluminium spaceframe.

Company CEO Torsten Müller-Ötvös has said the platform is “scalable and flexible”, allowing for its use in a variety of vehicle segments, and it “was created to form the foundation of not just different internal combustion engine models, as it now does with Cullinan and Ghost, but models with completely different powertrains.”

The company, though, has remained quiet on the new electric vehicle’s powertrain, though Ötvös revealed that the car will undergoing intensive testing on roads.

As for the design of the final product, Ötvös has suggested the production car will be close to the prototype in design. “It will be tested in plain sight and our clients will take first deliveries of the car in the fourth quarter of 2023.”

The company also revealed its plans to switch to an EV-only line up by 2030.