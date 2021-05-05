First batch of 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa sees great demand

05 May 2021 14:01 IST

Suzuki recently launched the 2021 Hayabusa in India at ₹16.4 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Just days after the launch, the first batch of 101 motorcycles allocated for India have been sold out. Bookings for the 2021 Hayabusa are now closed, though deliveries of the first batch should begin around mid-May, the COVID-19 situation allowing. It will take around two to three months to deliver all the units of the first batch, and we expect a similar waiting period before more motorcycles are assigned for the Indian market.

The new Hayabusa retains much of the visual identity, but it brings in a vastly improved electronics suite, tweaked suspension, better brakes and a two kilogram weight loss.

The superbike still uses the 1,340cc, four-cylinder engine, but it has been tweaked for 2021. The changes include lighter pistons, new connecting rods and fuel injectors. That said, both power and torque figures have gone down. It now makes 190hp as compared to the previous-gen’s 197hp, while the peak torque of 150Nm is also slightly lower than before.

Suzuki, however, claims that the torque delivery has been revised to be stronger and that this results in the ‘quickest Hayabusa ever’.