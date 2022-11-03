Ferrari to update SF90 with better performance

Ferrari SF90 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Ferrari is readying a hardcore version of the SF90 with better performance and a modified exterior to vastly improve aerodynamics. This model is currently being tested overseas.

The updated Ferrari SF90 will have a unique front bumper with a restyled spoiler at the back. It will also get a different design for the side skirts for better aerodynamics. More styling and aero-related changes are expected, but they will be revealed closer to the debut.

Performance details are also unknown, one can expect a significant power boost to what is already Ferrari’s fastest and most powerful road car yet. Any changes to the Ferrari’s plug-in hybrid powertrain are likely to push the combined power output past that of the current Ferrari SF90 Stradale and open-topped Ferrari SF90 Spider and beyond the 1,000hp mark.

Both versions are driven by a 780hp twin-turbocharged V8 engine mated to a 7.9kWh battery and three electric motors, combining to produce an eye-watering 1,000hp.

More details are expected to surface closer to the models debut sometime next year.