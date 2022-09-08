Ferrari to unveil Purosangue on September 13

Ferrari will reveal its first-ever SUV, the Purosangue, on September 13, and teased its front end with angled headlights. The much-awaited Italian super-SUV will come with a new V12 engine.

Ferrari has confirmed the Purosangue will get a new naturally aspirated V12 engine, but it remains to be seen how similar it will be to the existing 6.5-litre unit used in the 812 Superfast.

The upcoming super-SUV will be built on one of two new unique architectures by Ferrari, with one designed for mid-engined cars such as the recently launched 296 GTB and other for front-mid-engined GT cars like the Purosangue.

Both architectures will accommodate V6, V8 and V12 engines, with or without hybrid assistance and be paired to transaxle dual-clutch automatic gearboxes; rear- or four-wheel drive; and 2-, 2+2- or 4-seat cabins in variable wheelbase lengths.

The Purosangue, along with other Ferrari GT models, will get a completely new interior layout based around what the firm calls an ‘eyes on the road, hands on the wheel’ approach. The Italian supercar maker will use a new steering wheel, new infotainment, a head-up display, new instruments, new cabin controls, rear seat entertainment and improved ingress and egress.

The new-super SUV joins the growing line-up of ultra-high-performance SUVs that includes the Aston Martin DBX707, Bentley Bentayga W12, Lamborghini Urus and Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT.