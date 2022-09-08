Motoring

Ferrari to unveil Purosangue on September 13

Ferrari will reveal its first-ever SUV, the Purosangue, on September 13, and teased its front end with angled headlights. The much-awaited Italian super-SUV will come with a new V12 engine. 

Ferrari has confirmed the Purosangue will get a new naturally aspirated V12 engine, but it remains to be seen how similar it will be to the existing 6.5-litre unit used in the 812 Superfast.

The upcoming super-SUV will be built on one of two new unique architectures by Ferrari, with one designed for mid-engined cars such as the recently launched 296 GTB and other for front-mid-engined GT cars like the Purosangue.

Both architectures will accommodate V6, V8 and V12 engines, with or without hybrid assistance and be paired to transaxle dual-clutch automatic gearboxes; rear- or four-wheel drive; and 2-, 2+2- or 4-seat cabins in variable wheelbase lengths.

The Purosangue, along with other Ferrari GT models, will get a completely new interior layout based around what the firm calls an ‘eyes on the road, hands on the wheel’ approach. The Italian supercar maker will use a new steering wheel, new infotainment, a head-up display, new instruments, new cabin controls, rear seat entertainment and improved ingress and egress.

The new-super SUV joins the growing line-up of ultra-high-performance SUVs that includes the Aston Martin DBX707, Bentley Bentayga W12, Lamborghini Urus and Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
The Hindu MetroPlus
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 8, 2022 8:47:55 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/life-and-style/motoring/ferrari-to-unveil-purosangue-on-september-13/article65865199.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY