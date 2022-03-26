Ferrari previews its Purosangue SUV’s design

Ferrari is preparing to enter the performance SUV ring in 2022 and has previewed the Purosangue’s design on Instagram, which shows the new car’s front end in classic Ferrari Rosso Corsa, with a raised bonnet, sleek lights and wide air intakes.

A series of images were supposedly leaked last month and Ferrari, which had refused to comment then, has now said: “You’ve heard the rumours... and we’re delighted to confirm they’re true (some of them). All will be revealed later this year.”

Short overhangs and a long, low bonnet are among its other defining characteristics, hinting at its focus on big power and keen handling for Maranello’s first SUV.

Importantly, the low leading edge of the bonnet hints at an engine that has been pushed further back into the chassis for improved weight distribution, in a front mid-engined set-up reminiscent of the lower-slung 812 Superfast grand tourer.

The SUV, known internally as the 175, is one of 15 new Ferraris announced last year. They will be built on two bespoke architectures giving two distinct model lines, one for mid-engined supercars, such as the F8 Tributo, and the other for front-mid-engined GT-style cars, including the new SUV.

Ferrari remains tight-lipped on the Purosangue’s specifics, but is happy to discuss the theory and challenges behind pushing the brand in its most radical direction yet in its 72-year history.

It is known that the SUV’s design has been signed off and will employ Ferrari’s front-mid-engined architecture, which can accommodate V6, V8 and V12 engines, with or without hybrid assistance. They also support a transaxle dual-clutch automatic gearbox; rear or four-wheel drive; two, two-plus-two or four-seat cabins from variable-wheelbase lengths.

From these wide-ranging parameters, the SUV will take the form of a four-seater with a length of around five metres, and its high ground clearance is likely to be achieved through height-adjustable suspension and an anti-roll system.

The Purosangue is set to feature plug-in hybrid technology to cut emissions, with the powertrain to be derived from the new V6-powered Ferrari 296 GTB, though a version of the electrified V8 used by the SF90 is also on the cards. A range-topping V12 version is also considered likely, as Ferrari remains committed to the development of V12 engines.