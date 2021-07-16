Facelifted Land Rover Discovery launched

Land Rover has launched the facelifted Discovery in India at a starting price of ₹88.06 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The three-row SUV is available in two trim levels — Discovery and Discovery R-Dynamic — and three variants: S, SE and HSE

The Discovery facelift remains largely similar to its predecessor, though the exterior styling has been spruced up. The front fascia has been restyled to bring it in line with the latest iteration of the Discovery Sport while at the back, the asymmetrical profile of the tailgate has been carried over, though the design has been enhanced with a new bumper and a pair of reworked tail-lamps.

The new R-Dynamic trim gets gloss-black treatment to numerous trim elements, including the grille, bumper and body cladding, alloy wheels, wing mirrors and the roof.

Inside, the cabin retains the basic layout of the outgoing model, albeit with a raft of upgrades including the company’s new Pivi Pro infotainment system with a 11.4-inch touchscreen. Other changes include revised air-con switch gear, a conventional gear selector in place of the older SUV’s rotary selector, a new steering and redesigned middle row seats for improved passenger comfort.

In terms of features, the top-spec Discovery R-Dynamic HSE model comes equipped with the new Pivi Pro infotainment system with over-the-air (OTA) updates and connected car tech, heated and cooled front seats with memory function, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, wireless charging, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a Meridian sound system, 360-degree parking camera, Land Rover’s “ClearSight Ground View” camera system, Matrix LED headlamps, electrically foldable second- and third-row seats and a host of driving assistance tech.

Also on offer are optional extras like a panoramic sunroof, heads-up display, hands-free gesture tailgate and four-zone climate control. As before, the Discovery continues to be offered with adaptive dampers, standard air suspension and Terrain Response 2 traction modes.

The Land Rover Discovery facelift comes with three engine options — two petrols and one diesel. There’s a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol unit that produces 300hp and 400Nm of torque and a larger 3.0-litre in-line six-cylinder engine that pushes out 360hp and 500Nm of torque.

The sole diesel engine on offer is a 3.0-litre in-line six-cylinder unit that puts out 300hp and 650Nm of torque. Both 3.0-litre engines feature 48V mild-hybrid tech. An 8-speed torque converter automatic gearbox and all-wheel-drive system are standard across the range.