Facelifted Hyundai Creta is out

Hyundai revealed the Creta facelift at the 2021 GIIAS motor show, Indonesia. The facelifted SUV gets cosmetic updates, bringing styling in-line with newer Hyundai SUVs with updates to the cabin.

Starting with the exterior, the Creta features a heavily reworked front-end, reminiscent of the new Tucson. This translates to the new Creta sporting Hyundai’s new ‘parametric grille’ that stretches across the entire width of the car and neatly incorporates the LED DRL. The DRLs have a unique design that make it look like they are a part of the grille when turned off. Besides this, the headlights are positioned slightly lower on the bumper and are more rectangular than the outgoing model. Hyundai has also updated the rear of the Creta as well, with new and sharper looking tail-lights and a re-profiled boot lid.

Updates to the interiors are more subtle, with the dashboard design and layout carried over from the pre-facelift model. Hyundai has instead bolstered the features list, with it now including a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, a premium 8-speaker Bose sound system, an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support (smaller than the 10.25-inch unit offered on the Indian model), a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, cooled glove box, ambient lighting and an air purifier.

The highlight is the Advanced Driver Assist Systems (ADAS) that add safety features like lane keep assist, blind spot monitor, adaptive cruise control, rear cross-traffic collision avoidance assist and autonomous emergency braking with forward collision avoidance on the top trim. These features are expected to make it to the Indian model as well.

The Indonesian model is powered by a sole 115hp, 144Nm, 1.5-litre petrol engine, that can be had with either a 6-speed manual or CVT automatic gearbox option. In that market, unlike in India, Hyundai doesn’t provide the Creta with either the diesel or turbo-petrol engine options.