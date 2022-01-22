Facelifted BMW X3 price announced

The BMW X3 has been launched in India in a petrol-only guise. It is priced between ₹ 59.90 lakh and ₹ 65.90 lakh for the M Sport variant (all-prices, ex-showroom, India).

The updated BMW can be identified by a more prominent kidney grille, flanked with new adaptive LED headlamps, and a revised bumper lower down. Down the sides, its new 19-inch alloy wheels stand out (those who pre-booked get larger 20-inch units), while round the back the revised bumper and sleeker tail-lamps with new LED inserts give it away as the facelift.

Inside, the most notable change is the centre console, which is crowned with a new free-standing 12.35-inch touchscreen — the smaller 10.25-inches is now available on the lower SportX Plus variant. The control surfaces lower down, too, have been revised, while the 12.3-inch digital instrument display has been updated with new graphics.

On the equipment front, the updated X3 packs in tech like three-zone climate control, panoramic sunroof, hands-free parking and cruise control as standard, with the M Sport variant also getting adaptive suspension, 360-degree camera and a Harman Kardon Sound system.

While the pre-facelift SUV got both petrol and diesel engine options, this X3 for now is a petrol-only model. Powering the SUV is a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol unit in the familiar 30i state of tune. The unit is good for 252hp and 350Nm and is paired to an 8-speed automatic gearbox as standard. All-wheel drive is also standard fit on both variants.