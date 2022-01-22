Motoring

Facelifted BMW X3 price announced

The BMW X3 has been launched in India in a petrol-only guise. It is priced between ₹ 59.90 lakh and ₹ 65.90 lakh for the M Sport variant (all-prices, ex-showroom, India).

The updated BMW can be identified by a more prominent kidney grille, flanked with new adaptive LED headlamps, and a revised bumper lower down. Down the sides, its new 19-inch alloy wheels stand out (those who pre-booked get larger 20-inch units), while round the back the revised bumper and sleeker tail-lamps with new LED inserts give it away as the facelift.

Inside, the most notable change is the centre console, which is crowned with a new free-standing 12.35-inch touchscreen — the smaller 10.25-inches is now available on the lower SportX Plus variant. The control surfaces lower down, too, have been revised, while the 12.3-inch digital instrument display has been updated with new graphics.

On the equipment front, the updated X3 packs in tech like three-zone climate control, panoramic sunroof, hands-free parking and cruise control as standard, with the M Sport variant also getting adaptive suspension, 360-degree camera and a Harman Kardon Sound system.

While the pre-facelift SUV got both petrol and diesel engine options, this X3 for now is a petrol-only model. Powering the SUV is a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol unit in the familiar 30i state of tune. The unit is good for 252hp and 350Nm and is paired to an 8-speed automatic gearbox as standard. All-wheel drive is also standard fit on both variants.

Related Topics
The Hindu MetroPlus
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 22, 2022 9:13:48 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/life-and-style/motoring/facelifted-bmw-x3-price-announced/article38306978.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY