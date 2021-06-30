Facelifted BMW 5 Series rolls out

30 June 2021 14:38 IST

BMW has launched the facelifted 5 Series in India with prices starting from ₹62.90 lakh and going up to ₹71.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The luxury sedan is available in three variants and with two diesel and one petrol engine option.

The 5 Series gets tweaks to its styling with new bumpers front and rear, a wider front grille, new headlights and more heavily structured tail-lamps. Furthermore, all the 5 Series models get trapezoidal tailpipes, regardless of the variant. What is also standard across the range are the 18-inch alloys.

Inside, the 5 Series facelift gets the latest version of BMW’s iDrive infotainment system, with the previous model’s 10.25-inch central touchscreen replaced by a 12.3-inch touch display as standard. There’s also a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster on offer. Furthermore, interior tweaks are focused on the dashboard, which gains a new lower climate display, alongside revised materials and gloss black centre console details.

Entry-level models get more equipment as standard than before, like adaptive suspension and remote control parking. BMW has also added a ‘reversing assistant’ function, allowing the 5 Series to automatically back up for 50 metres. Finally, there is Android Auto (wireless) on offer this time, in addition to wireless Apple CarPlay.

The top-spec 5 Series M Sport variants are equipped with matrix LED headlights with Laserlight tech, ambient lighting, four-zone climate control, powered front seats with memory, a sunroof, a Harman Kardon sound system, 360-degree parking camera, and wireless smartphone charging.

Moving to the engines, the petrol 530i is powered by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, turbocharged unit that produces 252hp and 350Nm. The smaller diesel engine in the 520d is a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder unit that makes 190hp and 400Nm, while the larger diesel in the 530d is a 3.0-litre, in-line six unit that pushes out 265hp and 620Nm of torque. An 8-speed torque converter automatic gearbox is standard across the range.