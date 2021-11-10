Facelifted Audi Q5 set for November 23 launch

10 November 2021 17:21 IST

Audi is all set to re-introduce the Q5 facelift in the Indian market on November 23, after over a year of absence from its India line-up. Audi has already started taking bookings for the Audi Q5 facelift for a token amount of ₹ 2 lakh — on Audi’s website or with dealers.

Exterior cosmetic updates on the new Q5 are subtle, but they add up to give the SUV a much fresher look. Up front, the Q5 gets a larger and wider hexagonal grille with vertical chrome strips, redesigned headlights with new inserts and LED light signature, and an updated front bumper that looks more chiselled. In profile, the updated Q5 features larger 19-inch ‘S-design’ alloy wheels. At the rear, there is a re-profiled bumper and the LED taillights have also been redesigned.

On the inside, the updates are minimal, but the focus clearly is on technology. The central screen is a larger 10.1-inch touchscreen unit (compared to a the older 8.3-inch unit). It runs Audi’s new MIB 3 infotainment system and is connected to Amazon’s Alexa platform. Additionally, it will also feature new piano black inserts, Virtual Cockpit Plus (digital instrument cluster), wireless charger, a B&O Premium 3D Sound System and Audi’s Park assist. Thankfully, Audi has retained physical buttons and dials for the climate control on the new Q5.

Under the hood, the Q5 facelift will be powered by the same 249hp, 370Nm, 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, turbo-petrol TFSI engine that has been updated to comply with BS6 norms. The engine will be mated to a 7-speed S-Tronic dual-clutch gearbox, while the Quattro all-wheel drive will be standard. The pre-facelift Q5’s 2.0-litre diesel engine has been dropped from the line-up.