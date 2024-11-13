Experience Formula 1 engineering in the new Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E Performance sedan

The AMG C 63 S E Performance is touted to set a new standard within the luxury performance segment, offering both power and efficiency through advanced hybrid systems and the world’s most powerful four-cylinder engine.

The automobile features a widened stance and distinctive AMG styling. It is 83 millimetres longer and 50 millimetres wider at the front than a standard C-Class model, providing a commanding road presence. Key design elements include the AMG-specific grille, a hood vent for enhanced aerodynamics, and 20-inch forged alloy wheels. The car also incorporates rear-axle steering for added stability and manoeuvrability. Optional exterior finishes, like the AMG matt graphite grey magno, add visual appeal to the performance-focussed design.

At the heart of the C 63 S E Performance is a two litre , four-cylinder turbocharged engine coupled with a rear-mounted electric motor, generating a combined output of 680 horsepower and 1,020 Nm of torque. This setup allows the car to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.4 seconds, placing it among the fastest sedans in its class. The 4MATIC+ all-wheel-drive system includes a drift mode feature for rear-wheel drive dynamics, while the AMG Ride Control adaptive suspension offers selectable driving modes to optimise handling across different terrains.

The vehicle’s hybrid system, influenced by Formula 1 technology, includes a 6.1 kWh battery developed by the Mercedes-AMG High-Performance Powertrains team. This 89-kilogram battery provides a continuous output of 70 kW and can deliver up to 150 kW for short bursts, designed for quick energy regeneration and instant power delivery. This setup supports both dynamic driving and efficient energy usage, enabling a balance between performance and fuel efficiency.

Inside the cabin, the C 63 S E Performance combines AMG sports seats in Nappa leather with functional, high-performance features. It includes a 12.3-inch driver display, a 12.3-inch infotainment screen with the MBUX system, and Augmented Reality (AR) capabilities. Additional options, such as AMG Performance seats and a Burmester surround sound system, enhance the interior experience. Customisable ambient lighting and carbon fibre accents create a refined and performance-oriented environment.

Eight AMG Dynamic Select driving modes — including electric, comfort, battery hold, and race — adjust the throttle response, suspension settings, and electric motor boost to suit varying driving conditions. The Track Pace feature helps manage energy on racetracks, optimising performance. Safety features include active brake assist, pre-safe technology, and a 360-degree camera, along with a high-performance braking system with optional ceramic brakes.

The Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E Performance is priced at ₹ 1.95 crore (ex-showroom, India). Bookings are open, and deliveries are expected in Q2 2025. This price includes access to a special driver training programme at the Nürburgring track in Germany, providing owners with the opportunity to further explore the car’s performance capabilities in a controlled environment and drive it to its full potential. For Indian customers, the sports sedan comes with the Buddh International Circuit, Noida, mapped into the race system.

