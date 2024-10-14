Everything you need to know about the all-new BYD eMAX 7

The new BYD eMAX 7 builds on the reputation that its predecessor, the eMax 6, established in the country as a premium electric e-MPV, by addressing the shortcomings of the earlier version in terms of overall comforts offered by the five-seater eMax6.

Though the exterior of the BYD eMAX 7 is reminiscent of the eMax 6, subtle touches give it a more premium look. The vehicle boasts sleek aerodynamic lines, a signature dragon-face grille and the sharp Crystal Diamond Floating LED headlights. It rides on 17-inch alloy wheels which add a bit of flair to its overall stance.

Inside, the BYD eMAX 7 offers a modern and spacious cabin, featuring two-tone (black and brown) interiors that lend more luxurious appeal to it when compared to its predecessor, however there are some bits such as some of the plastic bits found in the cabin that don’t look up to the mark and could have used better quality materials. However, BYD has ensured that you are not left wanting for space as well as comfort and convenience features. Customers can opt for the six-seater version that gets captain seats in the second row, or the seven-seater version that offers a bench seat. The third row is a bit of a squeeze for tall people and is best used only if you really need to. With all three rows up, there is limited boot space, however if you fold the third row flat, you can get over five large suitcases in with ease.

The 12.8-inch rotating infotainment display, complemented by a five-inch advanced instrument cluster is convenient. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration ensure seamless connectivity. Also, expect a wireless phone charger and multiple USB charging ports across the first two rows. Last but not least, the panoramic glass roof looks great and gives the cabin an airy feel.

The eMAX 7 comes in two variants Superior and Premium, both offer a choice of different battery capacities. The smaller 55.4kWh battery pack version has a driving range of 420 kilometres on a single charge and can do the 0-100km/h dash in just 10 seconds, while the larger 71.8 kWh battery version offers a range of 530 kilometres on a single charge and a 0-100km/h timing of 8.6 seconds.

At the core of the BYD eMAX 7 is the advanced Blade Battery technology, which enhances safety and efficiency by optimising heat transfer and energy use. The Blade Battery’s unique design also reduces risks in case of vehicle collisions thanks to its design that can withstand over 40 tons of pressure, offering peace of mind to families on the go. BYD’s eight-in-one electric powertrain integrates crucial components such as the motor, motor controller, and battery management system (BMS), ensuring optimal space utilization and energy efficiency. The vehicle is also equipped with VTOL (Vehicle to Load) technology, which allows the MPV to serve as a power source for outdoor activities or electric equipment. Regenerative braking is another standout feature, enhancing the vehicle’s energy efficiency by recovering energy during deceleration.

Safety is a priority in the BYD eMAX 7, with six airbags as standard, along with advanced safety features like ABS (Anti-lock Braking System), EPF (Electronic Parking Brake), EBD (Electronic Brake-force Distribution), and an Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS).

Pricing for the Premium variant with a 55.4 kWh battery starts at ₹26,90,000 for the six-seater option and ₹27,50,000 for the seven-seater. The Superior variant, with its larger 71.8 kWh battery, is priced at ₹29,30,000 for the six-seater and ₹29,90,000 for the seven-seater (ex-showroom, Pan India).

