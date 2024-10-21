Everything you need to know about India’s first high-voltage e-motorcycle Raptee.HV T30

Raptee.HV is set to make waves in India’s electric vehicle market with its latest launch, the T30, a high-voltage electric motorcycle that stands apart for its unique compatibility with electric car charging stations. This new feature means that for the first time, an electric bike can use the growing network of CCS2 car charging points — over 13,000 across the country and expanding. For riders in urban areas, this provides a major convenience, reducing the stress of finding motorcycle-specific charging stations.

But Raptee.HV is not just banking on this charging capability to set the T30 apart. The company is positioning the motorcycle as a real alternative to traditional 250-300cc internal combustion engine (ICE) bikes, aiming to match both performance and convenience. The T30 boasts a real-world range of over 150 kilometres on a single charge and can accelerate from 0 to 60 kilometres per hour in under 3.5 seconds. This positions it competitively against its petrol-powered rivals. The bike’s battery is rated IP67 for dust and water protection and comes with an eight-year warranty or 80,000 kilometres — a significant reassurance for potential buyers.

At the heart of the T30’s performance is its high-voltage (HV) technology, a feature commonly seen in electric cars. This allows the bike to manage heat more efficiently, boosting battery range and overall performance. For electric two-wheelers, where limited battery capacity has often been a constraint, HV technology could be a game-changer. With this innovation, Raptee.HV hopes to set new standards in the electric motorcycle segment.

Beyond the bike’s technical features, Raptee.HV is focused on offering a seamless digital experience for riders. The T30 is equipped with in-house developed electronics and a custom-built operating system based on an automotive-grade Linux platform. According to the company, this makes the bike’s systems more responsive and intuitive, providing riders with better control over performance and maintenance.

Raptee.HV’s launch comes at a time when India’s electric two-wheeler market is still largely dominated by electric scooters. Motorcycles in the 250-300cc range remain relatively untapped, and the company is strategically positioning itself to meet demand in this mid-premium segment. By offering a motorcycle that combines the power of an ICE vehicle with the benefits of electric mobility, Raptee.HV is betting on a growing interest in electric alternatives.

To capitalize on its early-mover advantage, the company plans to roll out the T30 in key markets, starting with Chennai and Bengaluru in January 2025. Expansion to other cities will follow based on market demand. To build trust and transparency with consumers, Raptee.HV is opening a Tech Store.HV at its Chennai headquarters, where potential customers can get an inside look at how the motorcycles are made.

While Raptee.HV is currently focused on establishing itself in the Indian market, the company has broader ambitions, including international expansion. With backing from investors such as Bluehill Capital and Artha99 Ventures, Raptee.HV is preparing to scale up production and build out its dealership network to support its growth in the coming years.

As more established brands begin to introduce their own electric motorcycles, Raptee.HV will face increasing competition. In addition to competing on technology and performance, the company will need to establish a reliable dealer and service network to meet its goals and ensure a smooth ownership experience for customers.

For now, the T30 marks a significant step in India’s journey toward electric mobility, signalling that motorcycles, not just scooters, can play a key role in the EV revolution. The success of this shift will depend on how well electric bikes like the T30 integrate into daily life, balancing innovation with practicality.

Priced at ₹2.39 lakh, the T30 offers a competitive alternative to traditional 250-300cc ICE motorcycles, combining performance with the long-term cost savings of electric vehicles.

