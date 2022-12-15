EV two-wheeler sales cross 75k units

December 15, 2022 05:04 pm | Updated 05:04 pm IST

Sales of electric two-wheelers have consistently been on the rise in India, with manufacturers setting new sales records every month. The sales of electric two-wheelers in November 2022 amounted to 76,163 units.

Ola Electric retained the top spot for retail sales in November 2022. The start-up delivered 16,246 units of its S1 electric scooter this month. The figures are expected to rise further as the company has now entered the sub-₹1 lakh market segment with the launch of S1 Air.

Ola currently also has a number of year-end offers and benefits on its products.

Ampere EV reported a high jump in sales in November. With 12,232 units sold, the company ranks second in retail sales, up one position from last month. Meanwhile, Okinawa Autotech sales declined this month with a total of 9,038 scooters delivered (a decrease of almost 5,000 over October).

Having delivered 9,008 units, Hero Electric is ranked fourth.

Legacy manufacturer TVS also recorded an increase in EV sales. With 8,073 units sold of its iQube electric scooter in November 2022, the company recorded its highest monthly sales. Following TVS was Ather Energy in sixth place, with 7,741 deliveries in November. The Bengaluru-based start-up has also announced limited-period offers such as an extended battery warranty for ₹1 and an on-the-spot exchange for an ICE two-wheeler. Meanwhile, Bajaj delivered 2,987 units of its Chetak electric scooter in November.