Enfield’s new 650cc cruiser with SG650 concept previewed

Royal Enfield has previewed its new 650cc cruiser with the SG650 concept at EICMA 2021. The SG650 concept, says Royal Enfield, is a mix of the company’s classic design and what their bikes in the future will look like.

The concept machine looks striking in its brushed aluminium and black colourway, with an interesting digital graphics scheme. Up front, the concept gets a round headlight with integrated position lights sitting within a rather cool-looking cowl that extends at the top to cover the instrument cluster.

Move to the side and you will notice a chunky fuel tank with the RE logo in blue. The tank and rims have been CNC billet machined from a solid block of aluminium. The tail section, with the chopped fender, is another attractive design element and so are the fat Metzeler tyres.

While the SG650’s bodywork is all concept, the frame, USD fork, rear shock absorbers, foot pegs and switchgear appear to be near production. These may make it on the upcoming 650cc cruiser. A few test mules that have been spotted in the past seem to be running similar equipment.

The engine seen here is the same parallel-twin unit as in the Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650; this engine makes 47hp and 52Nm of torque.