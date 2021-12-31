Eishin Chihana appointed Yamaha India chairman

Yamaha India has appointed Eishin Chihana as its new chairman. Chihana replaces Motofumi Shitara who held the position since 2018.

Chihana has been associated with Yamaha Motor Company and its group companies across the globe since 1991. The company says he holds strong expertise across different verticals such as sales, marketing and business management, with a major focus on motorcycle business operations in European, North American, African, Middle Eastern and ASEAN markets. His experience also includes managing overseas sales of a wide variety of Yamaha Motor’s product ranges, comprising not just motorcycles but also ATVs, marine engines, personal watercrafts and generators.

Commenting on his new role, Eishin Chihana said, “I am excited to lead Yamaha Motor. India is a diverse country with a huge customer base and immense potential. Also, with the majority of its population comprising youth, it gives us the opportunity to penetrate the market by meeting their evolving expectations through Yamaha’s leading technological advancements and engineering prowess. We also aim to introduce Yamaha’s globally renowned product range under ‘The Call of the Blue’ brand strategy, to further strengthen our position in the Indian market.”