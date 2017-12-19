Easy riders: meet the auto enthusiast who is all about heritage collection

When Girish Venkatram, the city’s auto enthusiast, talks of his collection, his first line invariably is, “There is a philosophy behind every old automobile — keep your heritage.” One look at his mini museum of heritage vehicles and you know he means what he says.

Lambrettas of five generations, Vespas, Matchless, DKW, BSA, Triumph, Ducati, Ariel, Velocette, BMW, Enfield, Jawa and a variety of mopeds are lined up in mint condition.

“The oldest of my heritage fleet is the Ford A of 1930 which is in restoration now, but the Austin 10 of 1932 is still firing on all cylinders and has become an inseparable part of heritage events of the city.” When we met Venkatram at his museum in the outskirts of Mangaluru city, he was preparing the Austin for a baraat ride.

“I started this collection of vintage vehicles in 2003. First it was just a novelty, but when I started living with them, I felt a passion for them, the passion turn into an obsession and now it a mission. Without a collector, they would be gone one day without a trace. They rust and degenerate fast which is why they need care. About 90 percent of vehicles in my collection are in running condition, many of them I take out now and then and I can see the heads turn.

“All my vehicles meet the statutory fitness norms, but the insurance rules are not conducive for many old vehicles which is why at least 30 percent of them are kept as museum pieces. I also fear for their safety considering the erratic traffic conditions in city.”

While Venkatram likes the attention and admiration his babies receive in the city, he is also weary of curious onlookers. “The mascot on the radiator of my Austin 10 doubles as a temperature gauge. A curious onlooker, while checking out the vehicle from close quarters, broke it. I searched for a replacement high and low and finally had to import it from a dealer from England for Rs 25,000.”

Most of the spare parts for the vintage vehicles come from various parts of the country. Since he started collecting, he has developed a dedicated workforce of more than 10 mechanics, fabricators, lathe workers, tinkers and painters. “They help me restore the vehicles and in the bargain they have learnt the value of vintage vehicles, their restoration and upkeep. I am surprised at the quality of their work and dedication — they even work on Sundays.”

It is not just vehicles that Girish has lined up in his museum, but also charts showing history of every manufacturer and PDFs of advertisements of the vehicles.