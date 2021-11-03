Ducati’s Scrambler Desert Sled Fasthouse now in India

03 November 2021 17:35 IST

Ducati has launched a new special edition of its Scrambler Desert Sled adventure bike called the Fasthouse in India. Priced at ₹ 10.99 lakh (ex-showroom, India), the Fasthouse is distinguished by a unique paint scheme that it sports as a homage to Jordan Graham’s victory in the Hooligan class of the Mint 400 — one of America’s oldest off-road races.

The effort was backed by American apparel brand Fasthouse, which also offers a limited range of riding gear, including helmets, in collaboration with Bell.

The livery features an overall dark theme contrasted by the bright red shade of the frame and the yellow spring on the monoshock. The striped fuel tank and grille on the headlight are the most distinctive elements of the design.

Other small changes to the Fasthouse include a new grippier seat, a raised front mudguard and an extended rear fender. Mechanically, the bike is identical to the standard Desert Sled, meaning that it is powered by a 73hp, 66.2Nm, air-cooled 803cc L-twin motor, housed in a trellis frame and suspended on a 46mm upside-down fork and monoshock.

The Fasthouse is limited to just 800 units globally, and all bikes allocated for India are already sold out.