Motoring

Ducati’s Scrambler 1100 Tribute Pro now in India

Ducati Scrambler 1100 Tribute Pro Special Arrangement

Ducati Scrambler 1100 Tribute Pro Special Arrangement | Photo Credit: Ruth Dhanaraj

Ducati has launched the Scrambler 1100 Tribute Pro at ₹ 12.89 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The Tribute Pro is a special edition in the Scrambler 1100 line-up, and differentiates itself with retro design elements.

Touches like the painted tank panels featuring old-school Ducati logos and the brown seat help give it a more rustic look than the Scrambler 1100 Dark Pro, the base model in the Scrambler 1100 line-up. Also adding to the old-school look are black wire-spoke wheels, in contrast to the identically sized (18-inch/17-inch) alloy units seen on the Dark Pro.

Its existence commemorates the 50th anniversary of the introduction of the air-cooled twin-cylinder engine on a Ducati, seen for the first time in 1971 on the 750 GT.

The changes on the Tribute Pro come at quite a significant cost over the Dark Pro, which retails for ₹ 10.99 lakh (ex-showroom, India). Both bikes share the same 1,079cc, air-cooled L-twin motor that features 2-valves per cylinder. This relatively basic motor manages a humble 86hp and 88Nm, but, this being a Ducati, it has a well-equipped electronics suite: three riding modes (each with an associated power mode), traction control and cornering ABS.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
The Hindu MetroPlus
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 11, 2022 6:49:03 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/life-and-style/motoring/ducatis-scrambler-1100-tribute-pro-now-in-india/article65212417.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY