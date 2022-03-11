Ducati’s Scrambler 1100 Tribute Pro now in India

Ducati has launched the Scrambler 1100 Tribute Pro at ₹ 12.89 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The Tribute Pro is a special edition in the Scrambler 1100 line-up, and differentiates itself with retro design elements.

Touches like the painted tank panels featuring old-school Ducati logos and the brown seat help give it a more rustic look than the Scrambler 1100 Dark Pro, the base model in the Scrambler 1100 line-up. Also adding to the old-school look are black wire-spoke wheels, in contrast to the identically sized (18-inch/17-inch) alloy units seen on the Dark Pro.

Its existence commemorates the 50th anniversary of the introduction of the air-cooled twin-cylinder engine on a Ducati, seen for the first time in 1971 on the 750 GT.

The changes on the Tribute Pro come at quite a significant cost over the Dark Pro, which retails for ₹ 10.99 lakh (ex-showroom, India). Both bikes share the same 1,079cc, air-cooled L-twin motor that features 2-valves per cylinder. This relatively basic motor manages a humble 86hp and 88Nm, but, this being a Ducati, it has a well-equipped electronics suite: three riding modes (each with an associated power mode), traction control and cornering ABS.