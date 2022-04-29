Ducati’s Multistrada V2 now in India

Ducati has launched the Multistrada V2 in India at ₹ 14.65 lakh for the standard version, and ₹ 16.65 lakh for the ‘S’. This makes it one lakh more expensive than the Multistrada 950 it replaces — its ‘S’ variant (₹ 15.49 lakh) was the sole one available.

The Multistrada V2 debuted internationally in September last year, and for the extra money demanded over the Multi 950, it offers a few updates and improvements. There is a new clutch and a revised gearbox, as well as a 5kg weight reduction as a result of changes like lighter mirrors and wheels. Kerb weight now stands at 221.8kg for the standard version and 224.9kg for the ‘S’ variant, compared to the 230kg of the Multi 950 S.

One visual difference is the new engine cover design, while, inside the motor, you get redesigned connecting rods. Output remains unchanged, though — 113hp at 9,000rpm and 96Nm at 7,750rpm.

Ducati has tweaked the Multi’s ergonomics with a seat that is narrower and lower than before, with repositioned foot pegs. Suspension, braking and electronics are areas that have not been touched, meaning you still get an upside-down fork and monoshock set-up, both of which are fully adjustable (manually on the standard bike and electronically on the ‘S’ variant). The stopping set-up continues to comprise 320mm discs bitten by Brembo monoblocs up front, and a single 265mm disc at the rear.

The electronics suite includes cornering ABS, traction control, selectable ride modes and a hill-hold function. Additional goodies on the S are a full-LED headlight, 5.0-inch TFT dash, backlit switches, cruise control and a bi-directional quickshifter.

As far as competition is concerned, the new Multi is ₹ 2 lakh more expensive than the BMW F 850 GS (₹ 12.50 lakh) and one lakh costlier than the Triumph Tiger 900 GT (₹ 13.70 lakh), (all prices ex-showroom, India).