Ducati unveils limited edition Panigale V4s

December 20, 2022 06:35 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST

Team Autocar

Ducati has unveiled two new limited edition Panigale V4 superbikes featuring the liveries of their 2022 MotoGP and WSBK World Champions, Francesco Bagnaia and Alvaro Bautista, respectively. The bikes are based on the Panigale V4 S, but are limited to 260 units in each livery and feature a host of performance-enhancing components.

Ducati won the World Championship in both the MotoGP and WSBK racing competitions with riders Francesco Bagnaia and Alvaro Bautista, respectively. To commemorate this, Ducati announced a limited edition Panigale V4 superbike — based on the V4 S model — split into two batches of 260 units each commemorating the respective rider. Each bike will come with the respective rider’s signature as well as a certificate of authenticity.

In addition to the cosmetic changes, the bike is also equipped with Brembo Stylema R calipers — found only on the Panigale V4 SP2 — an STM-EVO SBK dry clutch, carbon fibre parts such as the front and rear fenders and brake cooling ducts, a road-legal Akrapovic slip-on exhaust as well as Rizoma billet machined fully-adjustable aluminium footpegs.

The single-swingarm on these bikes features a cover made out of carbon fibre with bits of titanium etched in it. Additionally, the bikes featuring WSBK champ Alvaro Bautista’s livery will have a brushed aluminium finish to the fuel tank.

However, as of now, it is unclear whether any of these bikes will make it to India.

