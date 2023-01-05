Ducati to launch nine new bikes in India

January 05, 2023 09:46 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST

Ducati is gearing up to launch nine new bikes in India and inaugurate two new showrooms — in Chandigarh and Ahmedabad — this year. Though the company has revealed the prices for all its new 2023 models, it has said they are indicative and may change as and when the bikes are launched.

The most affordable bike will be the ₹10.39 lakh Ducati Scrambler Icon, which received a sizable update recently, while the most expensive will be the limited-edition Ducati Streetfighter Lamborghini, priced at a luxury SUV-rivalling ₹72 lakh.

Ducati will commence 2023 in India with deliveries of the recently launched DesertX adventure bike, followed by the launch of the ₹15.95 lakh Monster SP, the more track-oriented variant of the Monster, in the second quarter of the year. The theme of track-focused bikes continues with the launch of the 999cc Panigale V4 R (as opposed to the standard Panigale V4 range’s 1,103cc mill), priced at ₹69.99 lakh.

The range-topping Streetfighter V4 SP2 will be next in line with a price tag of ₹35.33 lakh followed by the all-new Diavel V4 priced at ₹25.91 lakh and both will be launched in Q3 2023.

The fourth quarter of 2023 will see the ₹29.72 lakh Multistrada V4 Rally — which gets a 30-litre tank and wire-spoke wheels as opposed to the standard model’s 22.5-litre unit and cast-alloy rims — make its way to India. It will be followed by the updated Ducati Scrambler line-up, which consists of the Icon (₹10.39 lakh), Full Throttle and Nightshift variants (both costing ₹12 lakh).

The final launch of this year will be the ultra-exclusive, limited-edition Ducati Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini, featuring actual Lamborghini paint and a host of bespoke parts, priced at an eye-watering ₹72 lakh, making it the most expensive Ducati when it goes on sale later this year.

