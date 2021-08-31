Ducati Supersport 950 to hit Indian roads soon

31 August 2021 11:27 IST

Ducati has revealed that the Supersport 950 motorcycle will be launched in India. In January 2021, Ducati announced it would launch 12 motorcycles in the country and the updated Supersport 950 was part of that list. It will follow the Ducati XDiavel that went on sale on August 12. Aside from being BS6-compliant, the 2021 Supersport has quite a few changes over the previous-gen model.

The new Supersport gets the Panigale design treatment to bring it closer to its siblings — the Panigale V2 and the Panigale V4. This includes an aggressive headlight design with the brow-like daytime running lamps and updated bodywork that includes new fins on either side of the headlight.

It also gets a total of three riding modes — Sport, Touring and Urban — and a bi-directional quickshifter. Other electronics also include a Bosch six-axis IMU and the addition of a new 4.3-inch full-TFT dashboard.

The 2021 Supersport 950 remains largely unchanged when it comes to its engine. It continues to be powered by a 110hp, 93.5Nm, 937cc, L-twin engine. Peak power and torque come in at 9,000rpm and 6,500rpm respectively. This engine, however, is now Euro 5 (BS6) compliant and the switch has seen the bike’s weight rise to 210kg.