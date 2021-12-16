Ducati reveals new DesertX adventure bike

16 December 2021 10:29 IST

Ducati has revealed the new DesertX at the Ducati World Premiere 2022. The company’s more off-road focused retro-styled adventure bike, was arguably the most anticipated reveal of the lot.

Ducati has beautifully fused retro styling with an adventure bike in the new DesertX. The twin-pod LED headlights hark back to the Dakar bikes of old, and in a world full of gargantuan, hefty adventure bikes, the DesertX cuts a rather slender figure. While it does look novel, under the beautifully formed surface, it is not quite as new as you might think.

The 937cc Testastretta V-twin engine is exactly the same as in the Multistrada and a host of other Ducati models. Output, at 110hp and 92Nm, is a wee bit lower than the Multistrada’s 113hp and 96Nm, but this should translate into friendlier power delivery, and the DesertX also features shorter gearing to aid off-road performance.

The DesertX marks itself out as a hardcore off-roader, with a 21-inch/18-inch wire-spoke wheel setup; not even the Multistrada 1260 Enduro gets that treatment. The rest of the off-road-centric numbers are similarly massive and impressive: 230mm and 220mm of suspension travel at the front and rear respectively, and 250mm of ground clearance.

Another number that is perhaps a little undesirably large is the 875mm seat height.

Also in true Ducati fashion, the electronics suite matches the scale of the suspension travel and ground clearance, with a total of six riding modes including Enduro and Rally modes dedicated to off-road use. You also get four power modes, and a Bosch IMU to assist the electronics in doing their job irrespective of the bike’s orientation.

Everything is controlled via a slick-looking 5-inch TFT dash with optional Bluetooth connectivity. Other optional extras include a raft of aluminium luggage options, heated grips, fog lamps and even an 8-litre auxiliary fuel tank. With the standard 21-litre fuel tank (and all other fluids) topped up, the DesertX tips the scales at 223kg.