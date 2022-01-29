Ducati launches ‘Unica’ customisation programme

The Ducati ‘Unica’ motorcycle customisation programme has been launched for the Italian marque’s customers. This allows people to create bespoke Ducati motorcycles. All of the brand’s motorcycles on sale, including the Scrambler range, are part of the program.

The company says with the help of their designers at Centro Stile Ducati, the customer will be able to outline the use of special colours, precious metals, unique finishes and Ducati performance accessories in the build. Each stage of the build will be documented, and customers can also enter the Centro Stile Ducati Atelier in person to check the progress of their motorcycle. At the time of delivery, each customer gets a certificate of uniqueness, ensuring it is not replicated.

The pilot bike for this programme was a Ducati Superleggera V4, unveiled in the Ducati Newport Beach dealership in California, USA. The bike was built for Dave Ender, displaying his unique style. Ender’s V4 has been given a blue finish akin to his beloved Lamborghini Aventador SVJ.

The attention to detail Ducati pays implies that it can only accept a limited number of requests each year, and those in line with the brand’s values. Those interested in getting themselves a bespoke Ducati can contact their local dealerships.