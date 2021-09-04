Motoring

Dual airbags now standard on Renault Kwid

Renault has updated its smallest offering – the Kwid, with dual airbags now being a standard fitment across the entire variant line-up. Until now, base variants of the Kwid were available only with a driver-side airbag. The hatchback has also been updated with a front, driver-side pyrotech and pre-tensioner. As such, the Kwid now complies with the upcoming requirement of dual airbags in all existing models – a regulation which is set to kick in from December 31 this year.

With the update, the Kwid Climber Edition is now offered with a new, dual-tone paint option in white with a contrasting black roof. The top-spec trim sees the addition of features like electric wing mirrors and a day-and-night interior rear view mirror.

Mechanically, the Kwid continues with the 54hp, 0.8-litre engine and the larger 68hp, 1.0-litre petrol unit. Both engines are offered with a 5-speed manual gearbox, though the larger 1.0-litre unit is also offered with an AMT option.

The 2021 Kwid is priced at ₹4.06-5.51 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

As part of its anniversary celebrations, Renault is offering benefits of up to ₹80,000 on select variants and models across its portfolio, through the month of September 2021. The automaker has also introduced ‘Loyalty Rewards’ of up to ₹1.10 lakh, which are over and above the regular consumer benefits.

