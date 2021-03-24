Diesel or petrol?

I am planning to buy the new 2021 Jeep Compass. Can you please help me choose between the diesel and petrol variants? I have read and seen many reviews of the Jeep compass petrol-automatic and my takeaway is that the engine is a bit underpowered, has a turbo lag below 2,500rpm, the gearbox is sluggish, and the fuel economy is poor (but that is not high on my agenda).

I want an automatic variant, that can be used as a daily driver in the city and for occasional long drives, with an average of 6,000-8,000 km per year. It should have a very good drive experience and with a potential for good resale value after 4-5 years.

Amarinder Bhandari, Gurgaon

The new Compass is a huge improvement over the older one, but comes at a cost. However, you will find your money buys you the most capable SUV in its class, which is now kitted with all the features that customers want.

Your observations on the petrol engine are correct and for those reasons our choice between the petrol and diesel is the latter, purely because it is a stronger engine and offers a level of performance that is wanting in the petrol version. s

Head over heart

I am planning to buy a Range Rover Sport SE 3.0 diesel or a Mercedes- Benz GLE 400d. I want to know what their pros and cons are, and which one is better in terms of performance, driving, comfort, service and resale value.

Fahad, Tirunelveli

The Range Rover Sport diesel is the more desirable of the two. It is bigger, has a good balance between ride and handling and is much better off-road. The interiors too are quite classy and rich. The GLE 400d has the nicer engine and is smoother and stronger than the Range Rover’s diesel. Also, the GLE is easier to get in and out of and is not as high as the Range Rover. In the end, it’s a question of head versus heart. The GLE is a better investment as Mercs have better resale and a better sales and service network, too, but the Range Rover with its fabulous road presence is the one that appeals to the heart.

