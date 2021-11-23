Delivery of Ola Electric scooters delayed

Ola Electric has pushed back the delivery schedule for the first batch of their electric scooters. Deliveries of the scooter will now commence in the second-half of December.

Ola has informed buyers about the delay through mails.

The delay is attributed to a global chip shortage, and the earliest delivery window for the scooters is now between December 15 to 31. Deliveries were originally supposed to commence during the October-November period.

Meanwhile, the company continues to expand its test ride operations and is aiming for 1,000 cities by December 15.

Ola Electric scooter is available in two variants — S1 and S1 Pro with the latter getting a larger battery pack, higher top speed and more equipment.

Power comes from an electric motor which produces a peak power output of 8.5kW and 58Nm. The S1 has a claimed top speed of 90kph, while the S1 Pro will max out at 115kph. Both scooters get fixed batteries, with the S1 getting a 2.98kWh unit and the S1 Pro getting a 3.97kWh battery giving them a claimed range of 121km and 181km, respectively.