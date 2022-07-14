Delivery of 2022 Range Rover commences in India

Land Rover has begun deliveries of the all-new Range Rover SUV in India. The British marque had first revealed the prices of its flagship SUV in January this year. Prices have since gone up, now starting at ₹2.39 crore, going up to ₹3.51 crore for the top-spec version (ex-showroom, India).

The new Range Rover is being offered in SE, HSE, Autobiography and First Edition trims, of which the First Edition model will be available throughout the first year of production. The SUV is available in a 5-seater format in standard and long wheelbase guise. Customers can equip the long wheelbase versions with an optional third-row seating on all but First Edition models.

Powering the Range Rover is a choice of three engines — a 3.0-litre, six-cylinder, petrol that produces 400hp and 550Nm; and a 3.0-litre, six-cylinder diesel producing 350hp and 700Nm; while the range-topping versions get the BMW-sourced 530hp, 750Nm, 4.4-litre, twin-turbocharged, V8 petrol engine.

All variants of the Range Rover get all-wheel drive and an 8-speed torque convertor automatic transmission as standard.

Underpinned by Land Rover’s MLA-Flex body architecture, the new Range Rover has a seamless design that features flush door handles and a redesigned grille for improved aerodynamics. Major changes can be seen at the rear where the SUV gets vertical LED brake lights that neatly blend into the gloss black panel. The interiors now feature JLR’s latest 13.1-inch Pivi Pro infotainment screen along with a 13.7-inch digital instrument cluster.

The India-spec Range Rover competes against the likes of the Mercedes-Maybach GLS and the Bentley Bentayga. The former is priced from ₹2.47 crore, while the Bentayga facelift costs ₹4.10 crore, both prices ex-showroom, India.