Deliveries of Yezdi Roadster, Scrambler and Adventure commence

25 January 2022 19:02 IST

Classic Legends has commenced delivery of the new Yezdi Roadster, Scrambler and Adventure from January 24. The company opened bookings for the three motorcycles on January 13.

The Yezdi Roadster, Scrambler and Adventure share the same 334cc, single-cylinder liquid cooled engine though the unit has been tuned differently in each motorcycle. Each motorcycle also gets a different chassis, wheels, suspension and features.

The Yezdi Adventure, as the name suggests, is an adventure touring bike, aimed squarely at the Royal Enfield Himalayan. The Adventure gets long travel suspension, a healthy 220mm of ground clearance with wire spoke wheels — 21 inches up front and a 17-incher at the rear. The bike also gets three ABS modes including one for off-road. The Adventure is also the only one of the trio to feature a monoshock rear suspension.

The Scrambler has a design that lives up to its name and packs in hardware to do some off-roading too. The telescopic fork and rear twin shocks deliver a respectable 150mm and 130mm of suspension travel, at the front and rear, respectively. Ground clearance is quite generous too, at 200mm while the block-pattern MRF Zapper Kurve tyres and 19-inch/17-inch wire-spoke wheels also help its off-road ability.

The Roadster meanwhile is the entry-level bike here, but the only one with alloy wheels and tubeless tyres. It is available in two variants — dark and chrome. The former gets a slightly more barebones, outlaw look, with a small flyscreen, bar-end mirrors and blacked-out engine components, while the latter is more substantial with a large front windscreen and conventional mirrors.

The Roadster is priced between ₹ 1.98 lakh and ₹ 2.06 lakh, the Scrambler costs between ₹ 2.05 lakh and ₹ 2.11 lakh, and the Adventure is priced from ₹ 2.10 lakh to ₹ 2.19 lakh (all prices ex-showroom, Delhi).