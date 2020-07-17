Deliveries of BS6 Discovery Sport, Range Rover Evoque petrol begin

17 July 2020 18:28 IST

Land Rover has announced that it has begun deliveries of the BS6-compliant petrol models of the Discovery Sport and Range Rover Evoque, priced from ₹59.98-63.32 lakh and ₹58-61.94 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively. The Evoque and the Discovery Sport share the same engine — a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbo-petrol unit from JLR’s Ingenium family of engines. The engine also comes with a 48V mild-hybrid system for better fuel efficiency and is paired to a 9-speed automatic gearbox that sends power to all four wheels.

Advertising

Advertising