Motoring

Deliveries of BS6 Discovery Sport, Range Rover Evoque petrol begin

Land Rover has announced that it has begun deliveries of the BS6-compliant petrol models of the Discovery Sport and Range Rover Evoque, priced from ₹59.98-63.32 lakh and ₹58-61.94 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively. The Evoque and the Discovery Sport share the same engine — a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbo-petrol unit from JLR’s Ingenium family of engines. The engine also comes with a 48V mild-hybrid system for better fuel efficiency and is paired to a 9-speed automatic gearbox that sends power to all four wheels.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 17, 2020 6:30:18 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/life-and-style/motoring/deliveries-of-bs6-discovery-sport-range-rover-evoque-petrol-begin/article32115552.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY