Dainese helmets now in India, AGV to follow

February 03, 2023 09:17 am | Updated 09:17 am IST

Italian riding gear manufacturer Dainese and AGV helmets will now be available in India, brought and distributed by Delhi-based Moto Madness.

Dainese will offer its entire range of riding gear in India — right from riding jackets and trousers for urban and sport use to gloves, boots and race suits. Other products include the Energyca Air Tex jacket, Air Crono 2 Tex jacket and the Drake Super Air Tex pants. These are said to offer enough ventilation for our usually hot climate. The company will also retail its leather jackets as well as waterproof adventure riding gear, such as the Carvemaster Gore-Tex jacket.

The list includes the Druid 4 leather gloves and the Full Metal 6 race gloves as well as waterproof gloves. Likewise, there is a comprehensive stock of riding boots that includes the Nexus 2 for street and track use or the Torque 3 Out Boots suitable for the race track. Adventure motorcycle riders, meanwhile, also have a range of Gore-Tex waterproof boots to choose from.

Dainese is offering the Laguna Seca and Misano D-Air suits in the race suits section.

In addition to the riding gear, Dainese will also retail a bunch of accessories such as back and chest protections, base layers, caps, t-shirts and more. The Dainese Smart airbag jacket will also be available soon.

Besides the launch of Dainese, Moto Madness also announced that they are working on homologating AGV helmets for India. This essentially means that AGV helmets will bear the ISI mark and can be legally sold in India. The process is expected to take a few months and will be sold here at a later date.

