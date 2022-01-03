Concerning LED lights and designs

I own a Hyundai i20 and feel that the ground clearance and headlamps are its main drawbacks. I plan to buy the Creta and want to know if I should go for LED headlights or normal halogen ones. Which of these is better and offers better throw?

Gemcyn Suraj, Kerala

Since headlight illumination is an important criteria for you while choosing your next car, we suggest you opt for the entry, or mid variants, which come with a halogen projector set-up.

This set-up allows you to upgrade the projector bulbs with a good pair of HIDs, such as those from Osram, and improves headlamp performance significantly.

My budget is ₹45 lakh-50 lakh and I am confused whether it is the right time to buy a luxury model, as there are no vehicles available. Also, the Mercedes-Benz C-Class is awaiting an update. So should I skip the C-class and look at a BMW or an Audi? Which carmaker offers good value for money with luxury and resale value?

Darshan Varma, Hyderabad

As you mentioned, the Mercedes-Benz C-Class is due for a full model change in 2022 and buying one now would make your car outdated after the new one is launched. Also, the current C-Class does not have the latest infotainment system and other tech available in more modern luxury cars. So, if you cannot wait for the all-new C-Class, due at the end of next year, you can consider the BMW 3 Series or the Audi A4. Between them, the 3 Series is a more entertaining car to drive, thanks to stronger performance and keen handling, but the A4 feels more plush and comfortable, due to a superbly-built and well-equipped cabin, and makes for a comfortable ride. The A4 is refined as well and the better car overall.

