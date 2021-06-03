Coming soon to a car showroom near you

03 June 2021 14:39 IST

We look at a few new cars that will hit Indian roads in the coming months

The second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic has delayed the launch plans of many carmakers. However, there are still a fair number of models expected to arrive as the situation improves. We list some of the big launches one can look forward to in the coming months:

2021 Skoda Octavia

In India, Skoda is expected to launch the 2021 Octavia in June — it was earlier scheduled to launch towards the end of April. The 2021 Skoda Octavia gets an overhauled exterior and an all-new interior, along with a solitary 190hp, 2.0-litre petrol engine that is mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox.

New Maruti Suzuki Celerio

Maruti Suzuki’s next-gen Celerio was originally expected to launch around Diwali last year, but was postponed due to the pandemic. The all-new hatchback will now make a grand entry in the coming months. The new Celerio is likely to be based on the carmaker’s ‘Heartect’ platform and will feature all-new styling on the interior and exterior. Expected engine options include a 68hp, 1.0- litre, three-cylinder petrol engine, and a more powerful 83hp, 1.2-litre four-cylinder petrol engine.

Hyundai Alcazar SUV

Originally scheduled to launch in April, the Hyundai Alcazar three-row SUV is now expected to launch in June 2021. The Creta-based Hyundai Alcazar has a 150mm longer wheelbase and an added row of seats (with 6- and 7-seat configurations), in comparison to its 5-seat sibling. The SUV will come with the petrol and diesel engines, both of which will get manual and automatic gearbox options.

Skoda Kushaq

The Skoda Kushaq was revealed in its production-spec guise earlier in March this year and was expected to launch soon after. However, the launch is now likely to take place in June. The Kushaq is based on the India-specific MQB-A0-IN platform and it will come with two engine options — a 115hp, 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbo-petrol and a 150hp, 1.5-litre four-cylinder turbo-petrol.

Mahindra XUV700

The successor of the popular XUV500, the all-new Mahindra XUV700 is set to launch in India by October 2021. The SUV will come packed with features like a dual-screen setup, with one screen for infotainment and another for the instrument cluster, an electronic parking brake, a panoramic sunroof and Level 2 Autonomous Driving Assist Systems (ADAS), among others. The upcoming Mahindra XUV700 will be offered with both diesel and petrol engine options.

Audi e-tron

Audi’s all-electric e-tron SUV is now expected to launch in June. However, this could change depending on the prevailing COVID-19 conditions. The carmaker’s first full EV was originally scheduled to launch in May 2021. The e-tron will come with a 95kWh battery pack, which provides a WLTP-certified range of 440km and will power two electric motors. Combined, the electric motors produce 408hp, allowing the full-electric SUV to complete the 0-100kph sprint in a claimed 5.7sec.

Volkswagen Taigun

The all-new Volkswagen Taigun is set to enter the midsize SUV segment in India in the coming months. A sister model to the Kushaq, the Taigun is also underpinned by the same MQB-A0-IN platform and will share the same turbo-petrol engine options as on the Kushaq. However, the Volkswagen distinguishes itself from the Skoda with its exterior styling. Due to its high level of localisation, Volkswagen is expected to price the SUV quite competitively.

Volkswagen Tiguan facelift (5-seater)

Volkswagen is also slated to launch the facelifted Tiguan SUV in India soon. The 5-seater Tiguan will return to the Indian market with cosmetic updates and feature upgrades over the outgoing model, along with a new 2.0-litre TSI turbo-petrol engine which replaces the older 2.0-litre TDI turbo-diesel unit. The Volkswagen Tiguan will rival the Hyundai Tucson and the Jeep Compass.