When comfort is paramount

February 28, 2022 16:33 IST

I am planning to buy a diesel-automatic car for my father. My budget is ₹ 25 lakh and I plan to keep the car for over 10 years. Please suggest a vehicle that has a smooth engine and is reliable.

Dinesh, via email

You can consider the XUV700, which is the best diesel-automatic in that price range. It is refined, spacious and easy to drive. The trouble is that there is a huge waiting period — which can stretch to a year — and though the XUV700 is well built, long-term reliability is still an unknown. The other alternative is the Hyundai Alcazar, which comes with captain’s seats and will be comfortable for your father (assuming he will be chauffeur-driven). The Alcazar is based on proven mechanicals (it is a stretched Creta) and is a smooth and refined car.

I plan to buy an entry-level luxury sedan and the BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine is at the top of my list. However, I am not sure if I should go ahead with the BMW or wait for the new Mercedes-Benz C-Class? Will the C-Class launch soon? I can not afford to wait for over six months.

Dhanush Chuddan, Tamil Nadu

The C-Class is unlikely to come before June 2022, hence, it would be better to opt for the 3 Series Gran Limousine, which in some ways would be a better choice with its extra legroom in the rear. The C-Class, which is expected in standard-wheelbase form, won’t be as spacious.

HormazdSorabjee is the editor of Autocar India. Mail your feedback and queries to roadshow@thehindu.co.in