CNG versions of Tata Tiago, Tigor launched

Tata has added the option of CNG to the Tiago and Tigor line-up. The Tiago CNG is available in four variants — XE, XM, XT and XZ+, and is priced from ₹ 6.09 to ₹ 7.52 lakh. The Tigor CNG, meanwhile, is available only in the top-spec XZ and XZ+ trim levels, priced at ₹ 7.69-8.29 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom, Delhi).

With the Tiago and Tigor CNG, Tata Motors becomes the third mass-market carmaker to offer factory-fitted CNG kits on its passenger vehicles, the others being Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai. These two models are the first of more CNG-powered vehicles expected from Tata Motors.

Under the hood, CNG variants of the Tiago and Tigor are powered by Tata’s 1.2-litre, three-cylinder Revotron petrol engine. While in petrol guise, this engine produces 86hp and 113Nm of peak torque; in CNG spec, the engine produces 73hp and 95Nm of peak torque. Both, the hatchback as well as the sedan, are rated to deliver an ARAI-claimed mileage of 26.49km/kg of CNG.

Tata Motors has also updated the top-spec XZ+ trim on the Tiago and Tigor range. The Tiago XZ+ gets an exclusive new Midnight Plum colour option, with a dual-tone black and beige interior theme.

Similarly, the Tigor XZ+ gets a new Magnetic Red colour option, which can also be had with a black roof for a dual-tone theme. Furthermore, the Tigor XZ+’s 15-inch alloys are now finished in Sonic Silver instead of the dual-tone finish as seen on the Tiago. In terms of features, the 2022 Tigor now gets rain-sensing wipers and automatic headlamps on the XZ+ trim. Other interior changes on the range-topping sedan include new seat fabric and a dual-tone black and beige interior theme.

