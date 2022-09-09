Citroen launches C5 Aircross facelift in India

Citroen has launched the C5 Aircross facelift in India at an introductory price of ₹36.67 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The new C5 Aircross comes to India in a single, fully-loaded Shine (dual tone) trim only, which means the entry-level Feel trim that was available with the pre-facelift model is no longer on offer.

The C5 Aircross facelift gets a heavily reworked front end and a completely new interior with more features, but it continues with the same 2.0-litre diesel engine under its hood.

The cosmetic updates on the C5 Aircross facelift are mostly concentrated on the front fascia. The layered split-headlamp look of the pre-facelift model, is now replaced with a cleaner design for the single-piece headlamps that diverge at the outer edges. The wrap-around headlamps now feature two sets of LED Daytime Running Lamps that line up with the grille, which has the double Chevron logo placed in the centre.

The front bumper also features a much cleaner design — the central air intake is narrower and drops the block-like design elements. There is a new faux silver skid plate and larger, deep-set air intakes on either side that are said to improve the vehicle’s aerodynamics. The side profile remains largely unchanged, save for a new design for the 18-inch alloy wheels. Coming to the rear, it is also largely similar to the outgoing model, except for the updated tail-lamps that now feature rectangular lighting elements and a darkened finish.

The new C5 Aircross is available in a choice of four colours: Pearl White, Perla Nera Black, Cumulus Grey and a new colour called Eclipse Blue.

The interior also sees a comprehensive set of updates. The dashboard integrated 8.0-inch touchscreen has been replaced by a larger, free-standing 10-inch infotainment unit. Meanwhile, the cube-shaped AC vents flanking the infotainment screen have been replaced by more conventional-looking horizontal units below. The touch-based shortcut keys for the infotainment system have been retained, but they now sit below the air-con vents.

The centre console has also been mildly updated with a new toggle switch replacing the traditional gear lever. The circular dial for the drive modes on the centre console has been replaced by a new rectangular button. The 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster sees updated graphics and interface.

As before, the C5 Aircross gets three individual sliding, reclining and retractable seats in the second row. Citroen says the seats are now better cushioned with 15mm of additional padding. There is also new upholstery for the seats, armrests and centre console that is a mix of leather and fabric, finished in shades of black and grey.

In terms of equipment, the facelifted C5 Aircross continues with auto wipers and LED headlamps, a powered driver seat, dual-zone climate control, panoramic sunroof, hands-free tailgate opening, hands-free parking, six airbags, ESC and traction control. The boot has a volume of 580 litres that can be expanded to 1,630 litres.

Under the hood, the facelifted C5 Aircross continues with the 2.0-litre diesel engine in India. This unit produces 177hp and 400Nm of peak torque and comes mated to an 8-speed torque converter automatic gearbox with power being sent to the front wheels only. Citroen claims a fuel efficiency of 17.5kpl for the C5 Aircross.

Citroen has slowly been phasing out diesel engines globally, and this 2.0-litre unit has already been ditched in markets overseas, where it has been replaced with either a 1.5-litre diesel or petrol, or petrol-hybrid engine options. India, however, retains the refined and torquey 2.0-litre diesel engine, which really suits the comfort-oriented and relaxed character of the C5 Aircross.