Citroen C5 Aircross to launch in two variants

Citroen will launch its first model for India, the C5 Aircross in a choice of two variants and with a single diesel engine.

The C5 Aircross also stands out for its unique rear seat configuration. The rear bench comprises three individual seats, each of which can be individually adjusted or folded as per the requirement. Powering the SUV will be a 2.0-litre diesel engine putting out 177hp and 400Nm of torque paired to an 8-speed automatic gearbox.

The C5 Aircross is expected to launch in India in March 2021.

