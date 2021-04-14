Citroen C5 Aircross launched in India

Citroen has launched the C5 Aircross SUV in India with prices starting from ₹29.90 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), which is available in a choice of two variants — Feel and Shine. The former is available in single tone (₹29.90 lakh) and dual-tone (₹30.40 lakh) form, while the higher-spec Shine is priced at ₹31.90 lakh for both single and dual-tone versions.

The entry level C5 Aircross Feel packs in plenty of standard kit and including auto wipers and headlamps, 18-inch alloys, 12.3-inch digital dials, an 8.0-inch touchscreen, powered driver seat, dual-zone climate control, hands free parking, 6 airbags, ESC, traction control and more. The fully-loaded Shine on the other hand only adds in notable bits such as LED headlamps, panoramic sunroof and a hands-free tailgate.The Aircross is available in a choice of seven exterior paint shades – three single-tone and four dual-tone ones. The colour options include Pearl White in single and dual tone, Cumulus Grey in single and dual tone, Tijuca Blue in single and dual tone, and Perla Nera Black.The C5 Aircross is available with a sole 2.0-litre diesel engine. The unit puts out 177hp and a notable 400Nm of torque, and is paired with an 8-speed automatic gearbox. The powertrain is rated at 18.6kpl.

The C5 Aircross will be retailed via the brand’s La Maison dealerships spread across 10 cities. The carmaker has also launched a mobile dealership as well as a fully-digital buying facility in a bid to increase the brand’s reach to other cities.