Citroen C3 Shine trim launched

April 15, 2023 03:04 pm | Updated 03:04 pm IST

Citroen launches a new top-spec trim for the C3 hatchback — the Shine — at ₹7.60 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). It comes with a 1.2-litre petrol engine and gets features that were missing on the Live and Feel trims. The C3 Shine trim is also available with a Vibe pack that costs ₹12,000 more.

Citroen has added electrically adjustable wing mirrors, a rear parking camera, a manual day/night rear view mirror and front fog lamps. Some of the most missed features on the C3 were the rear wiper and washer as well as the defogger, which are now available on the C3 Shine.

On the Live and Feel trims, alloy wheels were fit as a dealer-level accessory, however, the Shine gets 15-inch diamond-cut alloys as standard. The C3 now also gets the My Citroen Connect app which has around 35 connectivity features.

As mentioned earlier, the C3 Shine is offered with the 82hp, 115Nm, 1.2-litre, three-cylinder naturally aspirated engine that is mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Citroen C3 competes with the manual gearbox-equipped versions of the Tata Punch, Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Renault Kiger and Nissan Magnite. With the addition of these new features, the C3 will become a more serious competitor in the segment.

ADVERTISEMENT