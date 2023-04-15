ADVERTISEMENT

Citroen C3 Shine trim launched

April 15, 2023 03:04 pm | Updated 03:04 pm IST

Team Autocar

Citroen launches a new top-spec trim for the C3 hatchback — the Shine — at ₹7.60 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). It comes with a 1.2-litre petrol engine and gets features that were missing on the Live and Feel trims. The C3 Shine trim is also available with a Vibe pack that costs ₹12,000 more.

Citroen has added electrically adjustable wing mirrors, a rear parking camera, a manual day/night rear view mirror and front fog lamps. Some of the most missed features on the C3 were the rear wiper and washer as well as the defogger, which are now available on the C3 Shine.

On the Live and Feel trims, alloy wheels were fit as a dealer-level accessory, however, the Shine gets 15-inch diamond-cut alloys as standard. The C3 now also gets the My Citroen Connect app which has around 35 connectivity features.

As mentioned earlier, the C3 Shine is offered with the 82hp, 115Nm, 1.2-litre, three-cylinder naturally aspirated engine that is mated to a 5-speed gearbox. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Citroen C3 competes with the manual gearbox-equipped versions of the Tata Punch, Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Renault Kiger and Nissan Magnite. With the addition of these new features, the C3 will become a more serious competitor in the segment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

The Hindu MetroPlus

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US