Citroen C3 price hiked for third time

March 15, 2023 04:06 pm | Updated 04:06 pm IST

Citroen has introduced a price hike on its C3 high-riding hatchback this month, making it the third price hike by the French automaker since the C3’s launch in July 2022. Citroen has not stated a reason for the hike, but it is likely that they have increased it to counter rising input costs.

Mechanically, there is no change to the C3, and that means it continues to be powered by two 1.2-litre petrol powertrain options. The first is an 83hp, naturally aspirated unit that is paired to a 5-speed manual and the second is a 110hp, turbocharged unit that is paired to a 6-speed manual gearbox. There is no automatic gearbox option at the moment, but Citroen plans to offer a 6-speed torque converter automatic for the C3 in the second half of 2023.

The C3 is available in three trims — Live, Feel and Feel Turbo. However, the Live and Feel trims see a price hike of ₹18,000 whereas the Feel Turbo’s prices remain unchanged. The C3 now starts at ₹6.16 lakh and goes up to ₹8.25 lakh.

The C3 takes on the manual versions of the Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Tata Punch, Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger. With the new pricing, the base spec Citroen C3 is ₹16,000 more expensive than the starting price of the Punch and Magnite, and ₹34,000 costlier than the Ignis. However, it undercuts the starting price of the Kiger by ₹34,000.

Citroen recently launched the electric counterpart of the C3 in India, and is currently working on an all-new midsize SUV, likely to be called the C3 Aircross. This SUV is undergoing final phases of testing, and upon its expected launch later this year, will take on the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Toyota Hyryder. The brand will also bring the all-electric eC3 Aircross SUV to India by 2025.

