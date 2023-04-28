Citroen C3 Aircross makes global debut in India

April 28, 2023 05:38 pm | Updated 05:38 pm IST

The new Citroen C3 Aircross SUV has made its global debut in India. It is the brand’s third model for India after the C3 hatchback and C5 Aircross SUV. The new C3 Aircross SUV will go on sale here in the second half of 2023.

While the brand has shared limited details of the new C3 Aircross SUV, we know that it will be 4.3 metres long, which means its length is on par with the Creta. As far as styling is concerned, the C3 Aircross has Citroen’s unmistakable family styling cues, and at first glance, it resembles the smaller C3, but a closer look reveals the difference in size and styling.

Like most Citroens, the logo in the front has been integrated into the grille, which has a two-layer design replete with chrome and piano black inserts. It also gets the Citroen signature Y-Shaped daytime running lamps with the headlamps sitting right under. The front bumper is tall and gets its dedicated air intake vent surrounded by round fog lamp enclosures. There is also a prominent chin finished in brushed aluminium.

In profile, the C3 Aircross gets round wheel arches, a 2,671mm wheelbase, which is longer than the Creta. It also gets added cladding just below the doors, on the wheel arches and doors, which is similar to other Citroen models. The C3 has 200mm ground clearance, which is more than the Creta. The doors look big, but come with traditional lift-type door handles instead of pull-type units used by its rivals. Higher variants will come with dual-tone exterior paint and chunky 17-inch alloy wheels with a stylish X-shaped design. At the back, it gets a large tailgate, tall bumpers with adequate cladding and squarish tail-lamps that, though similar to the smaller C3, are larger in size.

Citroen has cleverly equipped the C3 Aircross with not one, but two seating options. There will be a standard five-seat iteration with a three-row layout good for seven passengers. As far as cargo room goes, Citroen claims that the 5-seat C3 Aircross offers a 444-litre boot and the 7-seater variant gets 511 litres with the third row fully removed.

While the SUV does not seem to get automatic climate control, it will get an additional set of AC vents for the second and third row passengers. Infotainment duties will be carried out by a 10.2-inch touchscreen, which is similar to the C3. The C3 Aircross also gets a full-digital multi-colour instrument cluster with multiple drive modes.

The C3 Aircross comes with a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine that is good for 110hp and 190Nm of torque. This is the same powerplant that does duty in the C3 too. As far as gearbox options go, the C3 Aircross will go on sale with a six-speed manual initially. There will also be an automatic, although our sources indicate that Citroen is struggling to secure units from supplier AISIN.

The C3 Aircross competes with rivals such as the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder, Volkswagen Taigun and Skoda Kushaq. Price anouncement for the C3 Aircross will take place in the second half of this year.

