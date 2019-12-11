Choosing a four-wheeler

Wait for the BS-VI model

Vijay Singh, Gurugram: Should I buy the BS-IV Ford Endeavour or wait for the BS-VI model?

Ford will upgrade the Endeavour with a completely new engine to meet BS-VI norms. This new engine will be smoother, more efficient and more powerful than the current 2.2-litre diesel. So it makes sense to wait till BS-VI comes along, before you buy it.

Pick the Kia Seltos

Sudarshan, Bengaluru: I’m planning to buy a petrol SUV. Should I go for the Kia Seltos HTK or Renault Captur?

The Renault Captur is substantially cheaper than the Seltos, but it’s nowhere near as good. So if you can afford the Seltos, we suggest you go for it without hesitation. It’s one of the best cars to have hit the market in recent years.

MG Hector is better

Narendra, Surat: I was interested in buying the Hyundai Creta 1.4 diesel, but when I took a test drive of MG Hector, I was impressed. Should I go for the MG Hector Petrol Hybrid Smart?

Compared to the Creta 1.4 diesel, the Hector has a lot more to offer. It is more spacious, has more features and feels like a bigger and more upmarket car. Yes, the petrol-manual is a good option as it is smooth and refined. However, the fuel efficiency and running costs won’t be as economical as diesel.