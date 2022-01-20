CFMoto 250 CL-X roadster revealed

CFMoto has unveiled the 250 CL-X, a new quarter-litre neo-retro roadster. This motorcycle is based on the CFMoto 250NK, which is a modern-looking quarter-litre naked bike. The company has left most of the underpinnings in place but swapped out the NK’s aggressive modern bodywork for more rounded neo-retro lines.

There is a classic round headlight with a striking X-shaped DRL surrounding it. The fuel tank and tail section are quite cohesive, and the stepped seat looks good, too. At its heart is a 249cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine that produces 28hp and 22Nm, just like in the 250NK.

Ergonomics are another area where changes have been made, with the CL-X sporting a slightly more upright riding position than the NK. In terms of suspension, you get an upside-down fork and monoshock, while braking is handled by a disc brake at both ends. Features include LED lighting, fully-digital instrumentation and ABS.

There is no official word on an India launch of the 250 CL-X. However, it would not be a surprise for CFMoto to roll out a larger version of this machine, dubbed the 300 CL-X, powered by the 292cc engine from the 300NK. The 300NK is a motorcycle that is already on sale in India.