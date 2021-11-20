Cars that are easy on pockets and wheels

20 November 2021 16:54 IST

I want to buy a turbo-petrol car in a budget of ₹10 lakh and have shortlisted VW Polo 1.0 TSI, Hyundai i10 Nios turbo and a used Fiat Punto Abarth. My main priorities are good comfort and tuning potential.

Viraj, Bengaluru

Of all the cars you have shortlisted, we recommend you take a close look at the VW Polo 1.0 TSI. It offers the best of both worlds with respect to practicality and performance — if you can make peace with its shortcomings like a tight cabin, lack of modern features and a dated design.

And, despite being over a decade old in the Indian market, the Polo still scores high in terms of performance, good ergonomics, well-balanced driving dynamics and a high-rated safety quotient, with a proven 4-star rating from Global NCAP.

Being a car from the VW Group, you have endless possibilities to modify or tune it, with a huge after-market support of performance parts and tuning options for the 1.0 TSI engine.

The Polo 1.0 TSI manual will fit well within your stipulated budget and is also the most engaging engine-gearbox combination on offer on this premium hatchback.

What would be the best used SUV or entry-level luxury sedan in the ₹10 lakh-₹12 lakh range? My focus is a low maintenance car and fuss-free running for my parents.

Ripudaman Singh, Ludhiana

A sparingly used fourth-generation Honda City would be the ideal choice, and for your budget you can get a fairly recent model. The City is reliable, comfortable and easy to live with and should serve your parents well.

Hormazd Sorabjee is the editor of Autocar India. Mail your feedback and queries to roadshow@thehindu.co.in